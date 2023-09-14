Paris Baguette Opens New Location in Canada

Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide, including nearly 150 in the United States, saw remarkable growth at the start of 2023 with 20 Locations opened in the U.S. and one in Canada in the first two quarters. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive trajectory with its most recent bakery café opening at CRU #8, 10607 82 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 2A3.

“We are thrilled to announce our newest and second opening within Canada. There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity in the bakery café space,” explains Bill Zuccarello, vice president of construction. “No one else is doing what we are on the same scale, and that’s attracting a lot of attention. It’s a really exciting time for us as we continue seeing growth through franchise expansion and year-over-year revenue numbers.”

The Edmonton café is the second in Canada and will be opened by Eric Chang, an Edmonton local. Paris Baguette plans to add to this expansion by opening six more Canada cafes this year and eight more in 2024.

“As I searched for potential business opportunities, Paris Baguette stood out because of its elevated product line, intentional store design and continued positive response from the global community,” Chang explains.

Looking forward, Paris Baguette is poised for rapid growth in North America, looking to reach or surpass the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. by 2030. As Paris Baguette offers a warm, welcoming place to indulge, the brand is seeking passionate franchisees who are interested in serving and being present in their communities.

“We want someone who is going to take the time to put the right staff members in place in their store and ensure everyone understands the most important person is the guest,” he adds.

Within the $17 billion bakery segment, Paris Baguette continues to differentiate itself by offering breads, cakes and pastries made fresh daily, unlike many other concepts that primarily offer soups, salads and other pre-made goods.

For franchisees looking to break into the industry, Paris Baguette provides remarkable brand recognition, unique guest offerings and strong franchisee support while maintaining its commitment to following a true bakery café model.

In 2023, Paris Baguette aims to sign 160 franchise agreements and open 64 new cafés in the United States. Zuccarello said target markets for the coming year include Washington, California, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Maryland. He added that the brand will continue its development in New Jersey and New York and expand in some additional states in New England, including Connecticut and Massachusetts.