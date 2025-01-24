Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 3831 Edwards Rd Suite (Suite 400-B), Cincinnati, OH 45209 on January 25th.

The Cincinnati development is being led by franchisee John Hong. With years of experience in real estate development and managing other franchise brands, he saw Paris Baguette as the perfect opportunity to introduce something fresh and unique to the community. Now with cafés in Cincinnati and Columbus opening soon and three more in the works, Hong is focused on creating a go-to spot where guests can enjoy high-quality baked goods and a great environment. His goal is to make Paris Baguette a beloved part of these communities.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to expand Paris Baguette further into Ohio and the greater Cincinnati community,” said Hong. “As a brand I grew up with in South Korea, Paris Baguette holds a special place in my heart. Now, with the right timing and opportunity, I’m excited to share this delicious, high-quality experience with my community. Our goal is to create a welcoming neighborhood café experience, where people can enjoy the best of French-inspired flavors, from buttery croissants to stunning cakes, and make Paris Baguette a beloved part of their daily lives.”

The Cincinnati café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 4th in the state of Ohio. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we’re excited to see John bring this to life in his local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know John will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood.”