Paris Baguette, the global bakery café franchise with over 170 locations in the U.S. alone, has promoted Brian Egan to vice president of development. Formerly director of new store construction, Egan brings a rich background of bakery café industry experience and deep knowledge of Paris Baguette’s development process. Now, Egan will lead a team of experts who provide support for new Paris Baguette franchise owners from day one through the opening of their new cafés.

“The high-level view of what my team and I do is to take a franchisee from when they sign the franchise agreement to when they open their café,” Egan said. “In this role, I’m responsible for everything that happens in between those two points. We make sure that construction gets done in a timely and successful fashion, and we make sure the franchisee is set up for success in terms of operations — anything from hiring and training to setting up the café and making sure franchisees have access to the marketing materials they’ll need.”

Egan pointed out that, throughout this entire process, franchisees are assigned a new café development manager who serves as their point of contact. If this person does not have the answer to a question, they can connect the owner with someone who does. While this manager interfaces directly with the franchisee, they are part of the larger, very interconnected, development team. Keeping the development process so centralized, Egan said, brings everyone into alignment and ensures all the pieces fall into place as they should.

Egan’s promotion is one of multiple steps CEO Darren Tipton has taken to ensure the proper infrastructure is in place as Paris Baguette prepares for rapid growth. Having opened 20 new cafés and awarded another 20 year-to-date, the brand continues to see growing interest from guests and potential owners alike and are continuing along an exponential growth trajectory.

“I have an ongoing vision to build the strongest leadership team possible to support our system as we embrace the explosive growth we’ve seen recently,” Tipton said. “Brian’s previous experience in operations and development with other like-minded brands, as well as the work he’s done in previous roles, made him a clear contender to lead our development team.”

As Egan steps into his new role and looks toward his future with the brand, he shares excitement about contributing to the larger Paris Baguette mission and vision.

“Paris Baguette is something really special; no one is doing what we’re doing, and certainly not at the level we’re doing it at,” he said. “For me, what stands out about this promotion is the excitement. I’m grateful to be a part of such a smart, competent, connected leadership team. I look forward to seeing people grow in their roles as the brand continues to expand and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to lead the team as we open another 800-plus neighborhood bakery cafés to exceed our 1,000 U.S. unit goal.”