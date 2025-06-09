Paris Baguette, the premier French-inspired bakery café franchise with over 225 locations across North America, has promoted Nick Scaccio to chief development officer. Scaccio, who previously served as the brand’s chief operating officer, will lead their ambitious development strategy as the team works to establish 1,000 cafés across North America by 2030.

With nearly 20 years of leadership experience, Scaccio is celebrated for his strategic acumen and operational excellence. Scaccio brings a passion for team growth and development, strong systems, and industry-leading practices — a combination that has driven his success as a transformative leader in multiple rapidly expanding brands.

Since joining Paris Baguette in 2020, when they had less than 75 cafés in the U.S., Scaccio has been instrumental to the brand’s explosive growth. His operational expertise and strategic vision have contributed to Paris Baguette’s ongoing success — including 16 consecutive quarters of positive comp traffic — and positioned him well to understand the nuanced strategy of rapid but healthy growth for the brand.

“I’ve been committed to building systems that scale while maintaining our unwavering commitment to quality and community since I joined Paris Baguette,” Scaccio said. “As I step into the development role, I’m focused on how we can continue our growth with intention, ensuring that, as we continue to expand rapidly, every new café delivers the magical guest experience people visit Paris Baguette for.”

Scaccio’s promotion comes during a time of unprecedented growth for the brand. In Q1 alone, Paris Baguette awarded 76 new franchises, signed 20 new leases, and opened 15 new cafés, putting them on track to open 100 total cafés before the end of the year.

“Nick’s leadership has been a driving force behind our operational excellence and strategic growth,” said CEO Darren Tipton. “His unique combination of operational expertise and vision for development makes him the ideal person to lead our growth efforts. Nick understands that sustainable growth requires both strategic planning and an unwavering commitment to our core values, and he brings both every day.”

In the new role, Scaccio will oversee Paris Baguette’s development strategy, ensuring each decision is made with the best interest of both franchisees and guests in mind.

“As we move forward with our expansion, we’re focused on finding the right franchise partners who share our values and vision,” Scaccio said. “This isn’t about just selling franchises; it’s about building relationships with owners who will become proud ambassadors for our brand, spreading joy in their communities through their neighborhood bakery cafés.”