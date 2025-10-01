Paris Baguette is celebrating Halloween in the sweetest way — with frightfully fun treats! Beginning today, guests can indulge in a lineup of spooky and nostalgia-filled goodies that capture the essence of the season. Creeping to the top of the menu are the new Dirt & Worms Chocolate Chiffon Cake and King Cream Donut — a playful nod to the classic childhood treat that brings back sweet memories of Halloween parties past. These treats are perfect for sharing after trick-or-treating or any Halloween celebration this month.

“Halloween sparks a special kind of creativity rooted in nostalgia and fun,” said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer of Paris Baguette North America. “Our Dirt & Worms Cake and Donut, alongside our returning favorites, perfectly capture the joy and spirit of the Halloween season. This menu blends classic and whimsical flavors with elevated designs to deliver offerings that are perfect for making this season’s festivities sweeter and spookier.”

Boo-tiful Cakes & Treats

Beware…these treats disappear fast! Paris Baguette’s limited-time Halloween cakes and donuts are dangerously delicious. Guest favorites like the signature King Cream and Mochi Donuts get a spooky twist, while seasonal cakes bring back the playful spirit of Halloween in every bite. This lineup includes:

Dirt & Worms Chocolate Chiffon Cake: Chocolate chiffon cake layered with cookies & cream soft cream with cookie dirt and gummy worms

Chocolate chiffon cake layered with cookies & cream soft cream with cookie dirt and gummy worms Dirt & Worms King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette’s signature King Cream Donut filled with cookies & cream custard, covered in cookies & cream white chocolate topped with cookie dirt and a gummy worm

Paris Baguette’s signature King Cream Donut filled with cookies & cream custard, covered in cookies & cream white chocolate topped with cookie dirt and a gummy worm Vanilla Scream Ghost Cake: Layers of vanilla sponge with Custard Cream and iced with soft cream ghosts and chocolate spider webs

Layers of vanilla sponge with Custard Cream and iced with soft cream ghosts and chocolate spider webs Spider Mochi Donut: Paris Baguette’s signature Mochi Donut, covered in cookies & cream white chocolate topped with a chocolate sandwich cookie and drizzled with chocolate spider legs

Frighteningly Good Deals for PB Rewards Members

PB Rewards members can unlock sweet deals and exclusive offers this Halloween season, including:

10/1 – 10/31: Halloween Challenge – Earn 50 bonus points when you sink your fangs into 5 Halloween-themed treats

10/16: National Boss’s Day – Buy one, get one FREE pastry to share with your boss!*

10/31: Halloween – FREE pastry with any beverage purchase**

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE*** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at www.parisbaguette.com/rewards.

Don’t forget to follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

* Offer valid on 10/16 only. Limit one per PB Rewards account. Free pastry of equal or lesser value.

** Offer valid on 10/31 only. Limit one per PB Rewards account.

*** Available for new PB Rewards Members only.