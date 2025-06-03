As summer approaches, Paris Baguette’s new menu is shaping up to be the sweetest thing about the season. The neighborhood bakery café’s summer lineup brings together the latest flavor trends and classic summertime favorites. From handcrafted, strawberry and pistachio forward desserts and refreshing drinks to savory BBQ bites, each creation is artfully crafted with warmer days in mind.

“We’ve paired two beloved, trending flavors – strawberry and pistachio – that not only taste incredible, but also evoke a look and feel that only summertime can deliver,” said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. “With the new menu, our expert cakers and bakers are continuing to handcraft visually appealing and delicious delights meant to make every summer gathering and moment feel even more special. From backyard barbeques to meet-ups with friends in the park and sunny beach days, Paris Baguette has you covered!”

Strawberry & Pistachio In Full Bloom

Crowned flavor of the year, pistachio takes center stage at Paris Baguette this summer, alongside another quintessential seasonal favorite: fresh strawberries. From cakes and pastries to iced beverages, the newest menu items spotlight both in-demand flavors, whether paired together or featured on their own:

Strawberry Pistachio Fraisier Cake: Layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with pistachio soft cream and fresh strawberries, adorned with chopped pistachios and strawberry pieces; also available in slices

Layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with pistachio soft cream and fresh strawberries, adorned with chopped pistachios and strawberry pieces; also available in slices Pistachio Supreme Croissant: Round croissant filled with pistachio cream, topped with pistachio icing and sprinkled with chopped pistachios

Round croissant filled with pistachio cream, topped with pistachio icing and sprinkled with chopped pistachios Strawberry Supreme Croissant: Round croissant filled with strawberry cream, finished with strawberry white chocolate icing and a sprinkle of crisp strawberry pieces

Round croissant filled with strawberry cream, finished with strawberry white chocolate icing and a sprinkle of crisp strawberry pieces Strawberry Pistachio Bombolone : Soft, pillowy Bombolone donut filled with pistachio mascarpone cream and fresh strawberries

: Soft, pillowy Bombolone donut filled with pistachio mascarpone cream and fresh strawberries Pistachio Mochi Donut: Mochi donut covered in smooth pistachio icing and decorated with chopped pistachios

Mochi donut covered in smooth pistachio icing and decorated with chopped pistachios Strawberry Mochi Donut: Mochi donut covered in strawberry icing and dusted with powdered sugar

Mochi donut covered in strawberry icing and dusted with powdered sugar Pistachio Latte: Rich espresso blended with steamed milk of choice and pistachio syrup; available hot or iced

Rich espresso blended with steamed milk of choice and pistachio syrup; available hot or iced Pistachio Sweet Cream Cold Brew: Pistachio-flavored cold brew served over ice, topped with sweet cream

Pistachio-flavored cold brew served over ice, topped with sweet cream Strawberry Lemonade Refresher: Refreshing lemonade swirled with real strawberry purée

Even More Summer Sweets to Enjoy

Paris Baguette’s menu innovation doesn’t stop at strawberry and pistachio. The seasonal menu also includes an array of bright, buttery and delicious treats. Perfect for sharing, enjoying as a solo pick-me-up or simply leaning into the lighter side of the season, the must-try treats include:

Lemon Citrus Tart: Crisp and buttery tart shell filled with a tangy lemon curd, dusted with powdered sugar

Crisp and buttery tart shell filled with a tangy lemon curd, dusted with powdered sugar Crookie: A trio of buttery mini croissants, filled and topped with Paris Baguette’s Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie dough, then baked to perfection

A trio of buttery mini croissants, filled and topped with Paris Baguette’s Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie dough, then baked to perfection Summer Berry Trifle Cake: Three layers of moist vanilla sponge cake filled with soft cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries and topped with a medley of fresh berries

Savory Favorites with a Seasonal Twist

As summer ushers in BBQ season, Paris Baguette is debuting a savory lineup that leans into this summertime favorite with bold, barbecue-inspired flavors. Whether enjoying a breezy backyard hang to grabbing a bite on the go, these satisfying staples deliver on summertime ease:

BBQ Chicken Wrap: Tender BBQ chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce and mixed greens, all wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla

Tender BBQ chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce and mixed greens, all wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese: Melted cheddar, Swiss and mozzarella cheeses with BBQ chicken breast on crispy sourdough

Melted cheddar, Swiss and mozzarella cheeses with BBQ chicken breast on crispy sourdough BBQ Chicken Pizzetta: Paris Baguette’s flaky pizzetta crust covered with BBQ chicken breast, red onion and mozzarella cheese

Paris Baguette’s flaky pizzetta crust covered with BBQ chicken breast, red onion and mozzarella cheese BBQ Chicken Salad: Grilled BBQ chicken breast, cheddar cheese and a hard-boiled egg over garden greens, served with ranch dressing

Sweeten Your Summer with PB Rewards

This summer, PB Rewards members are in for a treat with a season full of exclusive offers and rewards on the newest seasonal favorites, as well as Paris Baguette’s first-ever participation in the beloved tradition of National Donut Day. To celebrate, PB Rewards members will receive a FREE sugar mochi or small twisted donut with any purchase – a delicious thank you for being a loyal guest. Summer PB Rewards offers include:

National Donut Day : June 6 th – Free sugar mochi or small twisted donut with purchase

: June 6 – Free sugar mochi or small twisted donut with purchase 2X Points on Father’s Day Cake Purchases : June 7 th – June 15 th

: June 7 – June 15 Celebrate Summer Offer Bank *: July 21 st – August 17 th $2 off any salad, sandwich, or wrap $5 pastry and medium iced or hot coffee combo Free medium Strawberry or Mango Lemonade Refresher with purchase Free pastry with beverage purchase

*: July 21 August 17 Pistachio Challenge : Purchase any 5 pistachio products between June 4 th and June 30 th for 50 bonus points

: Purchase any 5 pistachio products between June 4 and June 30 for 50 bonus points Summer BBQ/Party Challenge : Purchase any 3 cakes during the month of July for 100 bonus points

: Purchase any 3 cakes during the month of July for 100 bonus points BBQ Chicken Challenge: Purchase any 3 BBQ Chicken products between August 1st and August 17th for 50 bonus points

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a free** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at https://parisbaguette.com/rewards/

*Offers are valid one per visit during the promotional time frame.

**Free pastry for joining is only valid for new members joining with the mobile app. Purchase is required.