With nearly 190 bakery cafés in North America, Paris Baguette, the global bakery café franchise with over 4,000 locations around the world, is quickly solidifying their presence across the U.S. and Canada. At the close of the third quarter, Paris Baguette had opened 32 new cafés for the year, including nine in Q3 alone and their first location in Tennessee. The franchise also awarded 53 new franchises in the third quarter, bringing their total deal count for the year to 118.

While the sheer growth taking place within the system is remarkable, Paris Baguette has also dedicated their attention to other forms of development in the system, such as Paris Baguette North America’s first franchise convention, additions to the leadership team and continued innovation to guest-facing offerings to keep the brand at the forefront of the industry.

“The momentum we’ve built over the course of the year has been incredible, and I’m excited to see what the rest of the year brings as we prepare for an outstanding 2025,” said CEO Darren Tipton. “Our franchisees have signed 14 new leases in Q3, and we expect to open about 20 new cafés across North America before the end of the year, including our 200th North American café — a huge milestone and testament to our growth across the continent.”

To support Paris Baguette’s rapid North American growth, Tipton promoted Brian Egan to Vice President of Development and welcomed Norm Ginsberg as Vice President of Operations. To maintain the strength and quality of Paris Baguette, both for franchise partners and their café-level guests, Tipton has remained dedicated to investing in and building out the best leadership team to support the brand from all angles.

The leadership team reunited with franchisees and vendor partners this past August to celebrate the year’s successes and discuss the brand’s trajectory for the future. The 2024 Layers of Success convention was the first of its kind for Paris Baguette North America, but as the system continues to expand, events like it will become more common and crucial to the brand’s ongoing success.

“Reconnecting with franchise owners, members of the corporate team, and vendor partners in Las Vegas was such a great opportunity for us to take a step back and admire the hard work

we’ve done to this point while remembering the larger picture of what we’re working toward,” Tipton said. “As we write the next chapter of success for Paris Baguette in North America, our dedicated teams, passionate owners and shared commitment to brand values like spreading joy and having heart will continue to power our success.”

As Paris Baguette looks toward the end of the year, they are excited to launch a lineup of fall and winter treats, including Thanksgiving cakes and plenty of specialty items for the holiday season sure to bring joy to any celebration.

With a growing loyalty base of over 650,000 members — a nearly 25% increase since the recent program relaunch mid-July — and double-digit system-wide sales growth, Paris Baguette continues to prove their strength in the market and secure their place in guests’ hearts. For entrepreneurs looking to join the industry, Paris Baguette offers an enticing opportunity as they work to continue their expansion in major markets like California, New York and Massachusetts.