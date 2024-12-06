Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in America. With nearly 200 bakery cafés open in the U.S. and more in development, they have built a strong presence nationwide. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 4616 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304 on December 15th.

The Grand Opening will kick-off on December 15th with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 10:00am. To learn more about Grand Opening events, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BfipbVX8U/

The Alexandria growth is being led by franchisee Sam Sadeghi. Sadeghi, a real estate entrepreneur, was inspired by his father, who took up baking when he moved from Iran to the United States. Sadeghi saw franchising as a perfect way to open a business — and Paris Baguette’s freshly baked pastries and strong franchisee support made it feel like the right fit.

“My father and I are very passionate about baking and it was always my dream to open my cafe/bakery one day. We initially considered opening our own coffee shop, but upon discovering the franchise opportunities with Paris Baguette, we decided to join as franchisees,” said Sadeghi. “The product tastes amazing — everything from pastries to sandwiches. The cakes are also similar to ones from my country. We’re excited to introduce the Alexandria community to Paris Baguette.”

Now, Sadeghi is focused on providing his guests with delicious baked and brewed treats while creating a warm and welcoming cafe environment for the community of Northern Virginia.

The Alexandria café opening is a milestone for the brand, as it is the first Paris Baguette to open in Alexandria proper, and the 7th in the state of Virginia. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we’re excited to see Sam bring this to life in his local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know Sam will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood.”