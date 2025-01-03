Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 1665 Limekiln Pike Dresher PA 19025 on January 18th.

Learn more about Grand Opening events at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2839810976182341

The Upper Dublin development is being led by franchisees Parth and Drashti Shroff. As newlyweds with strong business backgrounds, the couple saw Paris Baguette as the perfect opportunity to make an impact in their community while building something meaningful together.

“We’re beyond excited to open our very first Paris Baguette here in Upper Dublin — this feels like the perfect next step for us as newlyweds and entrepreneurs,” said Parth. “From day one, our goal has been to create a place where the community can come together, enjoy fresh, high-quality baked goods, and feel at home. This is more than just a business for us; it’s an opportunity to contribute to a place we love, build relationships, and offer something special to everyone who walks through our doors.”

The Upper Dublin café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 9th in the state of Pennsylvania. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we’re excited to see Parth and Drashti bring this to life in their local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know Parth and Drashti will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood.”