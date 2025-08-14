Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in North America. With over 250 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 171 N. Queen St., Unit G2, Etobicoke, ON on August 16th.

On August 16th, Grand Opening events will begin with a Ribbon Cutting event at 10:30am, followed by a free small coffee with a purchase. To learn more about the Etobicoke café, visit: https://parisbaguette.ca/locations/on/etobicoke/171-north-queen-street/

The 5,000-square-foot location offers an elevated experience far beyond the brand’s typical footprint — and it’s all by design.

Located at 171 North Queen Street, the cafe sits adjacent to Sherway Gardens, one of Canada’s busiest shopping centers, and is surrounded by a dynamic mix of luxury homes, high-rise condos, and office parks. With 101 seats, a fully private 40-seat community room, and a liquor license, the space is built to serve a variety of guests — from stroller parents and brunch-goers to the business lunch crowd and evening socializers.

The Etobicoke café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 8th in Ontario. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we’re excited to see the Etobicoke team bring this to life in their local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know the Etobicoke team will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood.”