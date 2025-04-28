Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 220 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café grand opening at 128 South Brook Dr., Suite 160, Leander, TX, 78641 on May 9th.

On May 9th, the Grand Opening will begin with a ribbon-cutting event at 9:30 AM, followed by face painting and balloon artists starting at 4:00 PM. Guests can enjoy a free pastry with any purchase of $25 or more. Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/share/1PU1A6jpKp/.

Franchisee Sushma Koritala is leading the Leander development. Koritala, a seasoned technology leader, is bringing Paris Baguette to Leander with a vision rooted in connection and community impact. After building a successful corporate career, she saw an opportunity to create a welcoming neighborhood café where people can gather, celebrate life’s moments, and feel a sense of belonging.

Drawn to Paris Baguette’s quality offerings and community-first ethos, Koritala is building more than just a bakery; she’s creating a local hub for friends, families, and neighbors to come together. With plans to grow as a multi-unit operator, she sees this as just the beginning.

“I’m thrilled to bring Paris Baguette to Leander,” Koritala shared. “This café is about more than cakes, pastries, and coffee; it’s about creating a space where people feel seen, welcomed, and part of something meaningful.”

The Leander café opening marks a milestone for the brand, making it the 14th in the state of Texas. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and is working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh-baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we’re excited to see Sushma bring this to life in her local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know Sushma will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in her neighborhood.”