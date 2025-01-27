Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 9240 Broadway St #130, Pearland, TX 77584 on February 3rd.

Grand Opening events will begin with the first 100 guests to receive a complimentary mochi donut. To learn more about the Grand Opening, visit: https://facebook.com/events/s/grand-opening-pearland-tx/970603381620024/

The Pearland development is being led by franchisees Jim Wang. The group focuses on bringing high-quality, Asian-inspired brands to communities where these cuisines aren’t as common. The new Paris Baguette, located next to JINYA Ramen Bar, one of their other popular concepts, showcases this vision by creating a go-to destination that celebrates the rich flavors and variety of Asian-inspired cuisine.

“We are beyond excited to bring Paris Baguette to Pearland and continue sharing our passion for high-quality pastries, breads, and cakes with the community,” said Jim Wang, Owner of JW Concept. “This new location marks an exciting chapter for us, and we’re thrilled to offer our guests a truly special café experience where they can enjoy freshly baked goods, delicious desserts, and the warm, welcoming atmosphere that Paris Baguette is known for. Our mission is simple—delight our guests with exceptional food and service, and create lasting connections with the community. We can’t wait to see Pearland embrace what we love so much about this brand.”

The Pearland café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 13th in the state of Texas. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we’re excited to see JW Concept bring this to life in their local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know JW Concept will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood.”