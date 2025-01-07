Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their bakery café opening at 5120 N Central Ave. Suite #2 Phoenix, AZ 85012 on January 11th.

The Phoenix development is being led by franchisees Sam Yoon, along with friend and business partner, Thomas Park. Yoon was already a successful business owner in Korea, with several entrepreneurial ventures under his belt. About five years ago, he and his family moved to the U.S., a decision driven in part by his search for the right franchise opportunity. After weighing several options, Yoon decided to go with Paris Baguette. He now owns five locations in the greater Los Angeles area, but he isn’t stopping there. Yoon reached out to his friend Thomas Park with the idea of opening additional locations in Arizona.

Together, the two acquired the Paris Baguette café in Scottsdale, AZ in April of 2024, as they were in development for the new location opening in Phoenix. Yoon and Park will continue their growth with the brand with a planned location in Chandler projected to open in Summer 2025. With an additional location in development they plan to bring their total to four by the end of next year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Paris Baguette to Phoenix. This city is rapidly growing and has a thriving food scene, making it the perfect place for a brand like Paris Baguette, which has such a universal appeal,” said Park. “I’ve been fortunate enough to witness firsthand how the Paris Baguette concept resonates with diverse communities, and I know Phoenix will embrace it just as warmly. With the success we’ve had in Scottsdale and the energy around our new location, we’re confident this is just the beginning. Our goal is to continue expanding in the area, bringing the highest quality baked goods and an exceptional guest experience to as many people as possible. We’re excited to grow alongside this vibrant community and share our love for Paris Baguette with them!”

The Phoenix café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 3rd in the state of Arizona. As

their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages. “We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we’re excited to see Sam and Thomas bring this to life in their local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know Sam and Thomas will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood.”