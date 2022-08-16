Paris Baguette On Track to Open 40 Locations in 2022

Paris Baguette, the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together over their expertly crafted baked and brewed goods, announced today the brand is on track to open a projected 40 new locations by the end of 2022, reaching nearly 150 locations across the United States and reinforcing its status as one of the fastest growing franchises in the country. The impressive growth will accelerate in 2023 with 96 slated bakery café openings and increased interest from franchise partners. Paris Baguette currently operates in 14 states with a focus on expanding to a nationwide footprint in top-tier markets through a combined strategic approach of corporate-owned and franchise locations; franchise agreements have been signed to expand across 25 states.

“The increased interest we’ve seen in franchise agreements and rapid expansion through new store openings at Paris Baguette is a testament to the success we’ve seen by focusing on the elevated bakery café experience and creating an emotional connection with our guests,” says Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer, Paris Baguette America. “We set an aggressive goal to open 1,000 locations in the U.S. by 2030 and we’re on track to exceed this plan with strategic direction on growth, quality products, customer experience, and innovation.”

Rapid Expansion Driven by Strong Sales, Reimagined Bakery Experience

In an industry plagued by headlines around employment and supply chain challenges, Paris Baguette has continued to outperform the industry and deliver on its promise of quality products and a welcoming bakery café environment. In 2022, the brand saw year-over-year system-wide sales growth of 42 percent and comp sales increases of 31 percent. In addition, traffic counts

increased 28 percent over 2021 and show positive growth over both 2020 and 2019. The brand attributes this growth to superior product quality and dedication to customer experience along with its recent brand redesign that resonates with guests and inspires franchise agreements.

“The next two years will mark a turning point in the development of the Paris Baguette brand as we see immense growth and reestablish the bakery café as the heart of each community we serve,” says Pete Bell, Chief Marketing Officer, Paris Baguette America. “With the reimagined café experience and all-encompassing brand strategy, our bakery cafés will become more than just a stop for coffee and croissants but a pillar of the community through charitable programs, moments of joy, and guests’ favorite meals.”

Year-End Store Openings

The projected 40 store openings through year-end will feature the new store format and brand concept that enhances the consumer experience with a welcoming, contemporary design. In-store experiences will include windows into the bakers and cakers spaces, connection to community through localized murals, and innovation in the ordering to purchase journey. In addition to recent openings in Hilton Head, SC and Austin, TX, we are scheduled to open in Ithaca, N.Y., Woodland Hills, Calif., Winter Park, Fla., Red Bank, NJ, Livingston, N.J., and Scottsdale, Ariz.