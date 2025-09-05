Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery-café, is unveiling the ultimate lineup of seasonal treats. As you fall back into your routine, enjoy a lineup of rich cookie butter and pumpkin treats perfect for the cozy days ahead. Paris Baguette will also be supporting efforts to end childhood hunger through a round up program in partnership with No Kid Hungry at all US locations.

“This season’s menu is perfectly crafted with warm fall spices incorporated throughout our entire lineup of decadent cookie butter and traditional pumpkin favorites,” said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. “As we continue to nourish our local communities, our partnership with No Kid Hungry connects us in a meaningful way to help ensure every child has access to the nutritious food they need to thrive.”

A Standout Flavor for Sweater Season

Paris Baguette is crowning cookie butter as the must-have flavor of the season. From rich layers of handcrafted cake to flaky pastries and signature macchiatos, each bite and sip is infused with the perfect amount of cookie butter bliss.

Biscoff Cookie Butter Layer Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with Biscoff cookie butter soft cream, topped with a Biscoff cookie butter topping and Biscoff cookies; also available in slices

Pumpkin Picks of the Patch

The highly anticipated return of pumpkin is here, and Paris Baguette is delivering an elevated twist on the pumpkin classics you love with an array of pumpkin pie infused creations, including:

Pumpkin Pie Custard Tart: Buttery tart shell filled with a baked pumpkin pie custard, dusted with powdered sugar

Harvest the Perks with PB Rewards

This fall, PB Rewards members are in for a season filled with exclusive offers and rewards like:

Pumpkin Challenge: Purchase any 5 pumpkin products between August 20th and September 9th for 50 bonus points

Available once per week, September 1st–21st Cookie Butter Challenge: Purchase any 5 cookie butter products between September 10th and September 30th for 50 bonus points

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE* pastry with any purchase! Learn more at https://parisbaguette.com/rewards/

*Free pastry for joining is only valid for new members joining with the mobile app. Purchase is required.

Paris Baguette Partners with No Kid Hungry in the Fight Against Childhood Hunger

Paris Baguette is partnering with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in the United States. From August 20th through September 30th, Paris Baguette guests can round up their total in café or online to show their support. Every contribution helps ensure children have access to the nutritious food they need to grow and succeed.

This initiative joins Paris Baguette’s Love Baked In program, which reinforces the brand’s mission to be the heart of every neighborhood it serves—bringing people together over handcrafted food, celebrating life’s small moments and supporting causes that matter.

Don’t forget to follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.