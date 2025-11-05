Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery-café, has debuted its much-awaited Thanksgiving (and Friendsgiving) cake collection along with a line-up of festive Holiday beverages and pastries, with offerings designed to help guests indulge in a feast of flavors this holiday season. Now available nationwide, the limited-time menu brings together new flavor creations like the Cinnamon Sugar Churro Latte & Mini Croissants and Fig Jam & Cream Layer Cake along with fan favorites like Peppermint Mocha and the signature Snowman King Cream Donut.

“This festive time of year is for sharing joy, comfort and connection and our Thanksgiving Cake lineup along with our Holiday beverages and pastries are handcrafted to make every moment this season even sweeter,” said Cathy Chavanet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. “Whether it’s the perfect Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving cake or a holiday sweet treat, each is perfectly crafted to make gatherings and moments a little bit brighter.”

Full of Thanks, And Cake

Elevate your Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving feasts with a handcrafted cake, the perfect centerpiece for every table! Available now through November 30, this lineup includes:

Fig Jam & Cream Layer Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge filled with fig preserves and soft fig cream, adorned with chocolate leaves; also available in slices *

Cinnamon Sugar Churro Bliss

As the holidays fill the air with warmth and wonder, Paris Baguette celebrates the season with the indulgence of cinnamon sugar churro. This duo reimagines guests’ favorite, beloved flavor through elegant, handcrafted creations that capture the cozy spirit of the season, including:

Cinnamon Sugar Churro Mini Croissants: Lightly fried mini croissants rolled in cinnamon sugar and served with a delectable caramel dipping sauce; 5-piece portion

Holiday Cheer In Every Bite

Paris Baguette is unwrapping joy this holiday season, starting with a lineup of decadent holiday pastries and crave-worthy beverages. From returning favorites like the Peppermint Mochi and Snowman King Cream Donut to exciting new additions like Holiday Mocha and the new Pain Suisse, every treat is handcrafted to add extra joy to every bite and sip. This lineup includes:

Holiday White Chocolate Mocha: Espresso swirled with white chocolate mocha sauce and milk of choice, available hot or iced

Espresso mixed with rich chocolate mocha, peppermint and milk of choice, topped with mini candy canes, available hot or iced Pain Suisse: Golden, buttery French brioche filled with baked custard cream and rich chocolate chips

With the holiday collection, Paris Baguette is launching new seasonal packaging that will bring additional cheer to every café order. Featuring charming plaid gift-inspired designs to sleek and elevated cake boxes, the collection invites guests to unwrap joy all season long.

Sweeten National Cake Day with a BOGO Slice

On Monday, November 24, PB Rewards members can celebrate National Cake Day early by redeeming a special buy-one-get-one-free cake slice offer,** the perfect way to add some sweetness to your Thanksgiving preparations.

PB Rewards members can also sweeten the season with these additional deals and discounts:

11/3-11/17: More Points Mondays: Earn 100 bonus points when you dine with us on Mondays

11/1-11/23: Holiday Beverage Challenge: Earn 50 bonus points when you sip any 5 Holiday beverages

11/1-11/27: Double Points: Earn 2x points on Thanksgiving cake purchases

11/11: Veterans Day: Veterans, active-duty service members, and their families can enjoy a free pastry with any purchase ***

12/1-12/2: Cyber Monday: Enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with any pastry purchase

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a FREE**** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at www.parisbaguette.com/rewards.

* May contain fig pieces including seeds and stems.

**One offer per PB Rewards account.

***No ID required.

****Available to new PB Rewards members only.