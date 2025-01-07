Paris Baguette is ringing in the new year with limited-time menu additions that add an extra layer of richness to the season. Whether cozying up by the fireplace, hosting a winter brunch or savoring a well-deserved indulgence, Paris Baguette’s new offerings are the perfect way to elevate any moment this season.

Available now at cafés nationwide, guests can enjoy new seasonal sips, elevated pastries and savory creations that bring comfort with an artisanal touch.

“Winter is all about cozy moments with those we cherish, and at Paris Baguette, we’re excited to help our guests bring those moments to life with our newest handcrafted creations,” said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. “To start off the new year, we’re bringing guests a selection of mouthwatering bites and sips – including an array of delicious Butter Pecan desserts with an indulgent, elevated flavor that’s sure to become a seasonal favorite.”

Embrace the Season with NEW Butter Pecan Delights and Savory Comforts

Butter Pecan takes center stage this season at Paris Baguette, with a brand-new selection of delectable treats that deliver rich, nutty sweetness in every bite and sip. Complementing these indulgent offerings is a range of hearty, freshly made savory creations, so guests can find something to satisfy every craving. From sweet pastries to comforting sandwiches, these new menu additions make for the perfect winter pick-me-up:

Available now through March 4:

Butter Pecan King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette’s Signature King Cream Donut filled with butter pecan custard cream and topped with a butter pecan crunch icing

Butter Pecan Supreme Croissant: Round croissant filled with butter pecan custard cream and topped with a butter pecan crunch icing

Butter Pecan Mochi Donut: Mochi donut frosted with a butter pecan crunch icing

Butter Pecan Latte: Classic espresso mixed with steamed milk of choice and rich Butter Pecan Flavor, available hot or iced

Butter Pecan Sweet Cream Cold Brew: Butter pecan flavored cold brew poured over ice and topped with sweet cream

Sourdough Supreme Breakfast Sandwich: Two fresh-cracked eggs, five slices of Bacon and two slices of cheddar cheese sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread

Sourdough Turkey Melt: Turkey, bacon, and cheddar cheese stacked between slices of toasted sourdough and finished with honey mustard

Quiche Lorraine: A classic French quiche featuring bacon, eggs, and a blend of cheeses

Football Inspired Treats for the Win

Looking for something special to bring to a playoff watch party? Paris Baguette’s expert cakers and bakers are giving football fans the chance to go for two – as in two delicious football creations perfect for Game Day celebrations leading up to the Big Game! The football-themed bakery items include:

King Cream Football Donut: Featuring a classic chocolate football icing design on top and filled with custard.

Triple Chocolate Football Cream Cake: Chocolate sponge cake layered with chocolate soft cream and chocolate crisp pearls and decorated with football accents. Available for pre-order and in café Fridays – Sundays now through February 9.

PB Rewards:

For guests eager to taste the new seasonal menu, Paris Baguette is rolling out exclusive offers and sweet savings for PB Rewards* members all winter long, including: