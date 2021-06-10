Parsley & Mint Debuts in Downtown Greenville

Parsley & Mint, a new fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, has officially opened its doors at 600 S. Main Street. With a focus on fresh, sustainable and locally-sourced ingredients, Parsley & Mint offers dine-in options as well as takeout, delivery and catering. A second Parsley & Mint location is set to open in July at University Square shopping center near Furman University.

“We are excited to introduce Parsley & Mint to the Greenville community through our downtown location,” says Paul Ryll, owner. “Inspired by Mediterranean culture, Parsley & Mint is designed to provide fresh and delicious food that customers can enjoy with family and friends, whether in our restaurant or their own homes. We look forward to serving the Upstate through this first location as well our second location to come.”

Parsley & Mint offers build-your-own bowls, salads, and wraps that incorporate items such as Mediterranean citrus chicken, housemade falafel, and lamb meatballs as well as housemade dressings and spreads including baba ghanoush, spicy harissa dressing and sumac dijonnaise. A number of signature menu items are also available such as the “Cyprus,” which features lamb kofta served on a lavash with hummus spread, Mediterranean slaw, diced tomatoes, pickled onions and garlic feta dressing.

Customers will enjoy a special selection of retail items including housemade spice blends, hummus spreads and salad dressings. The downtown location offers indoor and outdoor seating, a dedicated space for touchless order pick-up, and custom décor elements including a living plant wall. It also features fresh juices from local partner Southern Pressed Juicery.