ParTech Acquires Ordering Solution MENU

ParTech, Inc., a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, announced the acquisition of MENU Technologies AG (MENU), a fast growing, omnichannel ordering solution for international restaurant brands.

The MENU acquisition adds a robust online ordering component to PAR’s suite of unified commerce solutions that maximize business performance for PAR customers, better positioning the organization as one of the first unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants.

"Today, restaurants are overwhelmed with disparate technologies that are devoid of the connectivity or intelligence that a unified solution offers," says CEO and president of PAR Technology Corporation, Savneet Singh. "The acquisition of MENU allows PAR to consolidate a restaurant's off-premise and on-premise orders into one unified techstack. Restaurants will now have a unified, data-driven network from the point of order to the kitchen, and all the way through fulfillment, allowing their teams to focus on delivering a better guest experience, instead of wasting time on vendor management."

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, MENU Technologies is one of the fastest-growing, modern, omnichannel ordering solutions for restaurant brands. With a core base of shared customers between PAR and MENU– including brands like dean & david, Vapiano– the acquisition will bring PAR’s expansive platform to new markets and add omnichannel ordering solutions to its U.S. clients.

“Since day one, our technology was purpose-built for restaurant brands to win back their customers, simplify management of digital channels and streamline ordering processes,” says MENU’s co-founder and CPO and Marlon Koch. “We’re excited about joining forces with PAR to accelerate our vision and become part of a unified solution that is truly revolutionizing restaurant technology and supporting enterprise brands across continents.”

MENU’s online ordering capabilities enhances PAR’s already integrated suite of SaaS solutions that includes Brink POS for front-of-house, Data Central for back-office, PAR Pay and PAR Payment Services for payments, and Punchh for customer loyalty and engagement. With the acquisition, PAR solidifies itself as a leader for unified commerce that streamlines the back-of-house and front-of-house operations to maximize each guest’s experience.