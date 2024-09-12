ParTech, Inc. (PAR) announced the rebranding of two of its core products, Brink POS and PAR MENU, now streamlined as PAR POS and PAR Ordering, respectively. This strategic move reflects PAR’s ongoing commitment to simplifying the complexities of restaurant management and providing seamlessly integrated solutions that drive operational efficiency and enhance customer engagement. As a leader in unified commerce solutions for the restaurant and foodservice sectors, PAR is committed to evolving its technology offerings to better meet the dynamic needs of the industry and serve the customers of today and tomorrow.

Through strategic acquisitions and continuous innovation, PAR has assembled a suite of products designed to help restaurant brands differentiate themselves while driving operational efficiencies. This rebranding effort underscores PAR’s commitment to creating a unified platform that supports growth, enhances guest satisfaction, and empowers restaurant operators to succeed.

Focused on Outcomes: Unifying Technology for Greater Efficiency

As part of this strategic initiative, Brink POS is now PAR POS, the next generation of point-of-sale technology delivering unmatched scalability and execution. With PAR POS’s evolved modular architecture and exceptional in-store resilience, restaurants can easily adapt to peak demand, protect operational continuity, and leverage a platform that swiftly integrates new technologies. In 2024 so far, PAR POS has unlocked significant value for operators through purposeful innovation such as diverse pay-at-table solutions, integrated EBT, supercharged enterprise reporting, and automated re-sequencing and order management for multi-lane drive-thrus. These enhancements have led to 3-second faster transaction times compared to the industry average, higher throughput and order accuracy in drive-thrus, and a 23% increase in repeat visits with native wallet.

In addition, PAR MENU will transition to PAR Ordering, a comprehensive platform engineered to elevate customer experience and maximize ROI for restaurants by seamlessly supporting all digital ordering touchpoints—mobile, web, and kiosk – with ample customization possibilities. This platform enables restaurant brands to expand their digital presence, manage orders across all channels, and streamline delivery operations. Furthermore, PAR Ordering enables streamlined marketplace order management by consolidating external orders into a single system across leading delivery platforms. This centralization of third-party orders reduces errors, improves efficiency, and enhances both guest and staff satisfaction.

“As the restaurant industry rapidly evolves, PAR Technology is not just keeping pace—we’re setting the standard,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “The rebranding to PAR POS, and PAR Ordering is a strategic step forward, unifying our brand and simplifying our offerings. Our customers can expect the same unparalleled value and support, now with an even sharper focus on delivering solutions that drive better outcomes and meet their evolving needs.”

A Seamless Transition

For existing customers, the transition to PAR POS and PAR Ordering will be entirely seamless, ensuring that all current functionalities, support services, and integrations remain intact and uninterrupted.

This rebranding follows the successful transition of STUZO to PAR Retail, further cementing PAR’s strategic vision of a unified platform that seamlessly serves both the restaurant and retail industries. The new brand identities will be rolled out over the coming months, with all products continuing to deliver the high standards of quality and innovation that customers expect from PAR Technology.