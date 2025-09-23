Party Fowl, the Nashville hot chicken concept known for its hot chicken, cold beer and zero chill energy, is spicing up the scene in Midtown this October with its newest Nashville location.

Located at 2031 Broadway — steps from Vanderbilt Stadium and a short stroll from Music Row and West End Avenue — the new Vanderbilt (Aertson) Party Fowl is destined to be a hub for students, alumni, locals and visitors alike. Featuring a lively outdoor patio (day drinking done right), dynamic artwork and décor, plus all the iconic Party Fowl menu favorites, this restaurant promises the full Party Fowl experience — Nashville hot chicken at every heat level, boozy slushies that pack a punch and a vibe that’s as loud and rowdy as the Music City itself.

“Party Fowl has always been about big flavor, boozy slushies, and zero chill,” said Erin Amadeo, CMO of R&R Brands. “Vanderbilt isn’t just getting another restaurant. We’re bringing a place to rally with friends, crush some hot chicken, and keep the good times rolling from the patio to the bar. Every detail is built for maximum fun.”

The new Midtown location will be open seven days a week, with extended late-night hours perfect for game-day crowds and night owls. Guests can stop by from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday.

In anticipation of opening, Party Fowl is hiring more than 100 team members across front- and back-of-house roles, including servers, bartenders and cooks. Applicants can apply in person at the Vanderbilt location Monday through Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., or attend a full-day hiring event on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online applications are also available at HigherMe or by texting PARTY to (615) 412-0072.