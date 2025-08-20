Party Fowl, the Nashville hot chicken concept known for fresh, fiery chicken, boozy slushies and undeniable energy, is turning up the heat in 2025. Under the stewardship of R&R Brands, the brand is setting its sights on rapid growth, expanding its presence in Music City and beyond with multiple new locations planned throughout the remainder of the year, with its newest restaurant set to debut in East Nashville at 1016 Woodland St. in late September.

This new location was selected for its strong connection to the brand’s energetic, eclectic identity. Positioned along Woodland Street — one of the city’s most dynamic cultural corridors — the location offers proximity to celebrated bars, indie businesses and music history. It is a short walk from Five Points, near The Basement East and Tennessee Brew Works, and just blocks from Shelby Park.

The restaurant will deliver the full Party Fowl experience, with its signature hot chicken, boozy slushies and Southern-inspired cocktails served in a lively, bar-centric environment. The addition of this location reinforces the brand’s presence in Nashville while becoming further ingrained within the surrounding communities.

As part of its expansion strategy, the brand has signed a lease in Ruston, Louisiana, and is finalizing another near Vanderbilt University, with both locations expected to advance in the coming months. Location scouting is continuing across the greater Nashville area and in key Southeastern Conference (SEC) markets.

“Party Fowl’s next phase of growth is all about staying true to who we are — bold flavors, Southern roots and a personality that knows how to have a good time,” said Scott Taylor, CEO of R&R Brands. “From high-traffic neighborhoods to college towns and travel hubs, we’re creating spots where people can enjoy hot chicken, sip boozy slushies and soak up that Party Fowl energy. Every restaurant should feel like the ultimate hangout — fun, flavorful and just a little wild, in all the best ways.”

The expansion plan includes both full-build restaurants and compact, bar-forward formats suited to high-traffic neighborhoods, college towns and travel hubs. Each format emphasizes bar-first energy, with louder drinks, looser vibes and endless opportunities for daytime socializing.

Beyond its expansion goals, Party Fowl is all about keeping the party going with its neighbors. From supporting local events and teaming up with nearby businesses to engaging neighborhoods through hospitality-driven initiatives, the brand continues to celebrate and energize the communities that inspire its growth.