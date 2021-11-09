Pasqually's Pizza & Wings Announces Holiday Bundles

Virtual concept Pasqually's Pizza & Wings announced its holiday bundles lineup. Now through New Years Day, guests will receive a $5 discount on every order of $35 or more when they use promo code Spend35get5 at pasquallyspizza.com. Crowd Pleaser: Two large one-topping pizzas, one Specialty pizza and two orders of Meatball Dunkers. Feeds 8-10. $53.29-$63.29

Double Duo: Two large one-topping pizzas, one order of Meatball Dunkers, one order of Saucy Meatballs and four beverages. Feeds 6-8. $45.29-$54.29

Family Pack: Two large one-topping pizzas, one order of cheesy break and two Brookies. Feeds 4-6. Coming soon (~11/18) $39.59-$47.59



