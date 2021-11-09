    Pasqually's Pizza & Wings Announces Holiday Bundles

    Industry News | November 9, 2021
    Pasqually's Pizza & Wings holiday bundles.
    Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
    The bundles are available through New Years Day.

    Virtual concept Pasqually's Pizza & Wings announced its holiday bundles lineup. 

    Now through New Years Day, guests will receive a $5 discount on every order of $35 or more when they use promo code Spend35get5 at pasquallyspizza.com. 

    • Crowd Pleaser: Two large one-topping pizzas, one Specialty pizza and two orders of Meatball Dunkers. Feeds 8-10. 
      • $53.29-$63.29
    • Double Duo: Two large one-topping pizzas, one order of Meatball Dunkers, one order of Saucy Meatballs and four beverages. Feeds 6-8. 
      • $45.29-$54.29
    • Family Pack: Two large one-topping pizzas, one order of cheesy break and two Brookies. Feeds 4-6. Coming soon (~11/18)
      • $39.59-$47.59
