Pasqually's Pizza & Wings Announces Holiday Bundles

Virtual concept Pasqually's Pizza & Wings announced its holiday bundles lineup.
Now through New Years Day, guests will receive a $5 discount on every order of $35 or more when they use promo code Spend35get5 at pasquallyspizza.com.
- Crowd Pleaser: Two large one-topping pizzas, one Specialty pizza and two orders of Meatball Dunkers. Feeds 8-10.
- $53.29-$63.29
- Double Duo: Two large one-topping pizzas, one order of Meatball Dunkers, one order of Saucy Meatballs and four beverages. Feeds 6-8.
- $45.29-$54.29
- Family Pack: Two large one-topping pizzas, one order of cheesy break and two Brookies. Feeds 4-6. Coming soon (~11/18)
- $39.59-$47.59
