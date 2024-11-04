Jersey Mike’s Subs is bringing back pastrami for a limited time with two new hot subs. Made with delicious brisket-cut meat, the new sub sandwiches will be available nationwide beginning today.

These updated takes on pastrami are better than ever:

The Chipotle Pastrami: Layers of sliced pastrami, grilled with onions, placed under Swiss cheese and finished with tangy Chipotle Mayo.

The Classic Pastrami: Layers of sliced pastrami, grilled with onions, placed under Swiss cheese with crisp pickles and topped with spicy mustard.

To celebrate the new subs, Jersey Mike’s will run a TV commercial, digital advertising, and outreach to customers via MyMike’s channels.