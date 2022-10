Pastrami Sandwich Makes its Return at Potbelly

A hit with Potbelly fans, the Pastrami Sandwich made its anticipated return on Monday, Oct. 3 for a limited time.

Layered with signature spiced and smoked beef, the savory Pastrami Sandwich is topped with Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard, then served Potbelly style, always toasted at 500 degrees.

“At Potbelly, we are always putting tasty twists on classic sandwiches,” says David Daniels, CMO of Potbelly. “As the temperature drops this time of year and our fans are seeking the toasty, warm comfort of our craveable oven-toasted sandwiches, we felt it was the perfect time to bring back our Pastrami sandwich.”

The tasty, toasty excitement will heat up on Tuesday, Oct. 11, when Potbelly Perks members who buy one Original Pastrami Sandwich get any Original-sized sandwich of equal or lesser value free. If you’re not a member already, don’t fret, it’s not too late to sign up and receive this offer.

The Pastrami Sandwich will be available in all shops across the country while supplies last. Fans can order online by visiting www.potbelly.com/order, through the app, which is available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or in their local Potbelly shop. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.

On top of earning points towards free sandwiches, with every purchase, Perks members also get exclusive offers and rewards throughout the year.

Sign up for Potbelly Perks and earn a free sandwich after your first purchase.