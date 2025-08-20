Patina Group today unveiled Hencraft, a new fast-casual chicken brand designed to deliver bold flavors, inventive sides and a fresh take on the classic chicken sandwich.

The launch marks the company’s latest move to expand its culinary portfolio with a concept that blends crave-worthy food with a spirited brand identity.

Born in Buffalo and built to scale

Hencraft is launching its prototype brick-and-mortar location in downtown Buffalo, N.Y., directly across from the global headquarters of Delaware North, Patina Group’s parent company. What began as a test kitchen concept near HQ quickly evolved into a full-fledged brand with national ambitions.

“We initially intended to create a bit of an incubator space near our headquarters where we could continue to ideate in a commercial setting,” said John Kolaski, president of Patina Group. “But the more we developed this brand on a parallel path, the more we loved the idea of growing from our hometown and beyond. Now I like to say we’re cooking up the second-best chicken invention Buffalo’s ever seen – and we’re excited to share it with the world.”

In addition to its original location in Buffalo, Hencraft is set to expand nationwide through Delaware North operations – with up to three new outposts launching in 2026, bringing bold flavor to even more corners of the country.

A menu that hits different

At the heart of the launch is the CLT – a golden-crusted fried chicken sandwich stacked with crisp lettuce, briny pickles and creamy kewpie mayo on a warm, buttery sesame bun. It’s a sensorial experience that’s as punchy as it is satisfying.

Vegetarian options bring just as much flavor to the table, with bold, satisfying bites that go beyond the basics. These crave-worthy creations are also designed to hit different – no chicken required.

Also debuting are pickle fries – a crispy, tangy and addictively snackable side – and a beverage program that will include a cold-pressed pink lemonade that’s crafted with simple ingredients such as non-GMO lemons and a touch of cayenne. A rotating selection of canned alcoholic beverages, including 100% organic wine spritzes from Romana, will round out the menu.

Full menu details will be announced later this fall.

Brand personality: bold, playful and unconventional

Hencraft’s identity is as bold as its flavors. With a brand voice that’s adventurous, spirited and a little brash, Hencraft invites guests to embrace curiosity and joy through every bite.

Whether you’re a chicken connoisseur or just craving something new, Hencraft promises a flavor-forward experience that redefines what a quick-serve chicken sandwich can be.

Bigger. Better. Bolder. That’s the Hencraft promise.

