Paul Anka Teams with PDQ on New Jingle

World-renowned artist Paul Anka has teamed up with PDQ restaurants (People Dedicated to Quality) to create a jingle for the award-winning premium chicken brand. Anka is a long-time fan of PDQ and produced a 30-second commercial that lets listeners know they can “Count on PDQ” for fresh chicken and a Tender Lovin’ approach to its guests.

The jingle will air on radio stations in the Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale/Miami and Tampa Bay markets starting on Wednesday, July 28. Anka and PDQ are also working together to give away tickets and other unique experiences as part of his United States tour starting this fall.

Anka is the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts during seven consecutive decades, and his LP and single sales collectively number more than 90 million per BMI. Anka received the prestigious Johnny Mercer award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is also the recipient of the 2020 French National Order or Merit by President Macron for his international career as an author, composer, and performer. He was named the 21st most successful artist in Billboard history, alongside Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

“Paul Anka is a legend in the music industry, his music spans generations, and we are honored that he has created this incredible jingle for our brand,” says PDQ Chief Marketing Officer Frank Rappa. “Paul is beloved throughout the world. He exemplifies a Person Dedicated to Quality.”

Anka has more than 500 songs to his credit, including “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” “My Way,” and the famous theme from “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” He has also collaborated with other legends in the music world, including Celine Dion, Buddy Holly, Michael Jackson, Tom Jones, Olivia Newton-John, Frank Sinatra, and many others.