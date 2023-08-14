Paul Brodeu Joins Jersey Mike’s Subs as VP of Franchise Sales

Jersey Mike’s Subs announced that Paul Brodeur is joining the national sub sandwich franchise as Vice President of Franchise Sales.

“Paul brings to the sales team a deep understanding of the brand’s history and culture,” says Brian Sommers, chief development officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “His 30 years of sales experience will help elevate our high-performing sales team to the next level, as we continue to attract best-in-class franchise partners to help us grow within the U.S. and beyond.”

Brodeur shares a long history with Jersey Mike’s. Back in the late 1970s, Brodeur worked in the original store in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. He was just 14 years old when he was hired by Jersey Mike’s Founder and CEO Peter Cancro, who at the time had just bought his first sub shop at age 17. Two of Brodeur’s brothers also worked there.

“Jersey Mike’s is unmatched in its quality and consistency,” adds Brodeur. “The product remains the same today as it was in the original store. The sandwich never changed.”

In the 1990s, after college and jobs in law enforcement and finance, Brodeur became Jersey Mike’s first Area Director, overseeing all company activity in the Midwest. Brodeur opened the first location outside of New Jersey, in Ohio, when there were only about 20 stores open.

Later, Brodeur left to pursue a career in finance. He brings extensive sales experience from the financial services world, serving as a regional vice president in the sales division of Resolute Investment Managers, the parent company of American Beacon Advisors. He also served as a vice president and regional sales coordinator for Prudential Investments and as a regional vice president for AIM Investments.

“I’m beyond excited that I get to help Peter implement his vision for Jersey Mike’s,” says Brodeur. “I get to come back to work with a company committed to a fresh product and to giving back to the community— and be part of the next wave of growth.”

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,500 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”