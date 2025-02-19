Torchy’s Tacos announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Paul Macaluso as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 24. He succeeds founder Mike Rypka, who will transition into a new role as Chief Innovation Officer.

Macaluso has more than 30 years of experience building respected brands and driving business success across the restaurant industry. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Another Broken Egg Cafe, a high-growth daytime-only restaurant concept, overseeing significant business and footprint expansion. He also previously held progressive marketing and leadership roles at GoTo Foods (formerly FOCUS Brands), a developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands, including President of McAlister’s Deli, as well as Senior Vice President leading brand marketing strategy for Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and Schlotzsky’s. Mr. Macaluso has also served in senior brand and marketing positions at SONIC Drive-In and Burger King Corporation.

The Torchy’s Board of Directors comments, “After an in-depth search, we are thrilled to welcome Paul to Torchy’s. His long track record of delivering growth across iconic large-scale and up-and-coming restaurant brands makes him uniquely suited to lead Torchy’s through its next chapter.”

“We are also grateful to Mike for his dedicated leadership over the years and look forward to his continued contributions.”

Macaluso says, “I have long admired Torchy’s for its authentic culture and differentiated concept. I believe the business has significant potential for growth, and I look forward to partnering with the talented Torchy’s team to bring continued excitement and innovation to our guests.”

Rypka adds, “Since founding Torchy’s in 2006, we have always strived to deliver the best of the best. As we look ahead to our next phase of development, Paul is an enthusiastic, results-driven leader who shares our commitment to originality and guest experience. I am excited to work alongside him to grow the Torchy’s brand and continue building our ever-growing base of Taco Junkies.”