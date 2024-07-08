PDQ Chicken, your go-to spot for award-winning tenders, sandwiches and more, is teaming up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star running back Rachaad White to give one lucky fan the ultimate draft party experience.

The lucky winner will receive a special appearance from White during their fantasy football draft, where he will share his insights on the upcoming NFL season. The grand prize winner will also score the ultimate fantasy football draft party spread catered by PDQ Chicken.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rachaad White to bring PDQ’s delicious food and a Buccaneer star to your fantasy football draft party,” says Kep Sweeney, CEO of PDQ Chicken. “We know fantasy football is a huge part of the season for many fans, and this giveaway with Rachaad is the perfect way to kick things off with your draft party and some incredible PDQ food.”

Starting July 8th, fans can enter by spending $15 or more while using their PDQ Loyalty check-in (online or in-store) and registering on the PDQ website. Each qualifying purchase earns one entry. Alternatively, entries can be submitted by mailing a postcard with your full legal name, date of birth, PDQ loyalty account number (if applicable), email address, phone number, and desired fantasy draft party location to the PDQ Home Office. All mailed entries must be postmarked by July 24, 2024 and received by July 31, 2024.

“I’m excited to partner with PDQ to give one lucky fan an unforgettable fantasy football draft party,” says White. “I am a huge fan of PDQ’s incredible food, and I can’t wait to meet the winner and chat about all things fantasy football.”

The giveaway runs from July 8 through July 31, and the winner will be randomly selected the first week in August. The date and time of the party will be mutually agreed upon by PDQ, White and the winner, and must be held within 30 minutes of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.