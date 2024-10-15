PDQ Chicken announce its partnership with Goldbelly, making their award-winning offerings available for nationwide delivery. With this new collaboration, PDQ Chicken enthusiasts across the country can now savor the flavors that have made the brand a Florida favorite.

PDQ Chicken takes pride in its commitment to quality and flavor. Each chicken breast and tender is meticulously buttermilk-brined, hand-breaded, and cooked to crispy, crunchy perfection. Paired with their cult-favorite signature sauces, these dishes have garnered a loyal following and propelled PDQ Chicken to become one of Florida’s hottest fast-casual restaurants.

“We are thrilled to partner with Goldbelly and bring the PDQ Chicken experience to our fans nationwide,” said Kep Sweeney, CEO of PDQ Chicken. “Our hand-breaded chicken tenders, sandwiches and signature sauces have become a staple in the communities we serve, and we are excited to share our passion for great food with even more people.”

Founded in Tampa in 2011 by Bob Basham, co-founder of Outback Steakhouse, and Nick Reader, PDQ Chicken has grown to nearly 50 locations throughout Florida, and the brand has also expanded its reach with additional outposts in North Carolina, New Jersey, and New York.

With the launch of nationwide delivery through Goldbelly, PDQ Chicken aims to bring joy and satisfaction to chicken lovers across the United States. Whether it’s enjoying their famous hand-breaded chicken tenders or indulging in their award-winning crispy chicken sandwiches, guests can now experience the flavors that have made PDQ Chicken a beloved brand.