PDQ Announces Return of Fan-Favorite Zucchini Fries

PDQ restaurants (People Dedicated to Quality) announced the highly anticipated return of their delectable Zucchini Fries, delighting fans and food enthusiasts. Starting Tuesday, June 6, guests can once again indulge in the irresistible crispy and flavorful goodness of Zucchini Fries.

PDQ’s Zucchini Fries are made with freshly-cut zucchini, hand-breaded and cooked to golden perfection. The mouth-watering fries are served with a choice of one of PDQ’s seven signature sauces, and elevate the taste experience to a whole new level. Zucchini Fries will be available at all restaurants except Farmingdale (NY), Westbury (NY), the PDQ Test Kitchen, and its airport, arena and stadium locations.

“It’s a great week at PDQ! Zucchini Fries are the single most requested food item by our guests and now we’ve got them back," said Nick Reader, CEO and Co-Founder of PDQ. "My family's been waiting for the return of Zucc Fries for three years. Our team does an outstanding job hand cutting and hand breading fresh zucchini, and I think they’re amazing and quite addictive. They are PDG - Pretty Dang Good!”