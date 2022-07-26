    PDQ Bringing Back Chicken Tender Shake for National Chicken Tender Day

    Industry News | July 26, 2022
    PDQ Chicken Tender Shake.
    PDQ

    To celebrate National Chicken Tender Day this Wednesday (July 27), PDQ is bringing back their famous Chicken Tender Shake for the third year in a row.

    Fans can visit their local PDQ on July 27 and get the hand-spun vanilla shake blended with an award-winning PDQ chicken tender—served with another tender on top. This one-day special offer costs $5.49 for a small and $6.79 for a regular

