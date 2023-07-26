PDQ Celebrating National Chicken Tender Day with Special Shake

Award-winning PDQ restaurants is planning to celebrate National Chicken Tender Day this Thursday, July 27 with the return of a special shake. Guests will be able to enjoy the hand-spun Chicken Tender shake, which includes all-natural vanilla ice cream blended with one of PDQ’s award-winning crispy chicken tenders. The shake is topped with whipped cream and a cherry, and of course a chicken tender on top.
The Chicken Tender Shake is available at all 62 locations in-store, To Go and Drive-Thru, or online through the MyPDQ app or at Order.eatPDQ.com, and for third party delivery orders. This shake is not available at the PDQ Test Kitchen, airport, arena or stadium locations.
