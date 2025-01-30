The Big Game is almost here and PDQ Chicken has an exciting new Super offer for this year’s matchup on Sunday, February 9.

For every 25 Tenders or 50 Nuggets ordered on February 8 or 9, Guests will receive a $10 Loyalty reward through the PDQ Rewards App. And for every 50 Tenders or 100 Nuggets ordered, Guests will receive a $20 Loyalty Reward. All loyalty rewards will be valid from February 10 – March 10, 2025.

To take advantage of this great offer, Guests must be a registered PDQ Rewards Member. Guests can sign up to join at eatPDQ.com/myPDQ.

The offer is valid online at Catering.eatPDQ.com or on the PDQ Rewards app.

Pre-orders are available now. The deadline to pre-order for pickup on Saturday, February 8 is Friday, February 7 at 9 pm. For Guests ordering platters for pickup on Super Sunday, February 9, the deadline for pre-orders is Saturday, February 8 at 9 pm. Please

Same-day platter orders on Sunday, February 9 will only be available in-store and while supplies last. This offer is not valid for third party delivery, or at the PDQ Test Kitchen, airport, arena or stadium locations.