PDQ Donates $20,000 to 4Roots

PDQ restaurants (People Dedicated to Quality) presented 4Roots with a $20,000 donation to go towards 4Roots’ efforts to unearth the power of food to build healthy communities. The funds were raised this summer when award-winning brands PDQ restaurants and 4 Rivers Smokehouse joined together to create a BBQ-inspired sandwich to sell at select PDQ locations in Florida. The sandwich featured PDQ’s fresh crispy chicken breast dipped in a blend of 4 Rivers signature and mustard BBQ sauces and served on a buttered and toasted potato bun with guacamole, red cabbage and pepper jack cheese.

“The 4Rivers BBQ sandwich was a huge success, and we’re very thankful to all of our guests who supported our efforts with this sandwich,” says PDQ Founder/Principal Owner, Bob Basham. “Our PDQ team strives to improve the lives in our community and our team was honored to partner with 4Rivers to support the incredible work 4Roots is doing to build a better food future.”

The philanthropic partnership also featured a food distribution event at Edgewater High School in Orlando that took place on Wednesday, June 16. In partnership with One Heart For Women and Children, 4Roots distributed fresh produce bags and PDQ provided boxed meals to those in need.

This was the second time 4Rivers and PDQ collaborated on a menu item. Previously, a successful launch of a PDQ inspired 4 Rivers Smokehouse sandwich raised thousands of dollars for local charities.

“It is always a pleasure to work with the PDQ team to spread the word about dining with purpose,” says Founder/CEO of 4R Restaurant Group and 4Roots, John Rivers. “These funds are such a blessing and will allow 4Roots to continue working to provide fresh local produce to those most in need.”