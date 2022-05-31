PDQ Introduces Three Chicken Tender Subs

Beginning on Tuesday, May 31, PDQ is offering three new subs featuring their award-winning chicken tenders for the first time. Let’s Ranch Sub, Oh, Honey Mustard Sub, and The Spicy Sub will be available at all PDQ locations for a limited-time. Each sub features 2 crispy tenders on a cheddar crusted parmesan sub roll as well as additional toppings specific to each sub! Full descriptions and pricing can be found below.

Guests have the choice of purchasing the sandwich itself or as a meal which includes their famous waffle fries and a drink.

Let's Ranch Sub

$8.49 (meal: $11.49)

2 Crispy Tenders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our signature Ranch dressing on a cheddar crusted parmesan sub roll.

Oh, Honey Mustard Sub

$8.49 (meal: $11.49)

2 Crispy Tenders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and our tangy Honey Mustard sauce on a cheddar crusted parmesan sub roll.

The Spicy Sub

$8.99 (meal: $11.99)

two Spicy Crispy Tenders, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, hot giardiniera and our very own signature PDQ sauce on a cheddar crusted parmesan sub roll.