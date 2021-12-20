PDQ Offering 22 for $22 Deal In Honor of New Year

PDQ is celebrating 2022 with a special, limited-time deal. On Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1, guests can receive 22 award-winning chicken tenders for $22 when they order online.

The always fresh, hand-breaded tenders are the perfect way to celebrate the end of the year, and ring in 2022.

This offer is valid at all PDQ locations. Fans can register for MyPDQ Points when placing their online order to receive points and discounts on future orders.