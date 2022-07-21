PDQ Opens First Location in Egypt

PDQ has opened its first location in Diplo, Egypt. PDQ’s location is the first in-line location and extension into the Egypt market.

Diplo is located on the North Coast and is a public access point for all guests. PDQ’s open kitchen concept is designed to demonstrate the ultimate teamwork along with the presentation of fresh ingredients. PDQ is planning on opening their next international location in Cairo, Egypt.

This expansion is part of a master franchise deal with Eastern Investment Group (EIC). The partnership with EIC group will see more than 15 PDQ units opened overseas in the next five years.