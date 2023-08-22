PDQ Opens New Location at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

PDQ restaurants announced the opening of a brand new location at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The newest PDQ stand will be conveniently situated in Concourse E, right across from Gate E36, offering travelers and airport visitors a delicious and satisfying dining option as they embark on their journeys. The new PDQ stand at Charlotte Douglas International Airport opened its doors on August 15, 2023.

The location is PDQ’s second airport stand, joining the brand’s location at Tampa International Airport (FL) on Concourse C. In addition, PDQ has off-premise locations at Amalie Arena and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (FL), Amway Center in Orlando (FL) and PNC Arena in Raleigh (NC) as part of its partnerships with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears and Carolina Hurricanes. PDQ has 62 locations in five states, including the original Tenders restaurant in Cornelius (NC) and one in Concord (NC).

"We are thrilled to bring the PDQ experience to Charlotte Douglas International Airport," says Nick Reader, PDQ co-founder/co-owner. "With our dedication to serving fresh, flavorful food made with the highest quality ingredients, we are confident that our menu will resonate with travelers craving delicious food during their time at the airport. Our proven success in our other off-premise locations made this an excellent opportunity to expand our footprint and bring PDQ to domestic and international travelers.”

Visitors to the new PDQ location at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be able to indulge in a variety of mouthwatering menu items, including PDQ's renowned hand-breaded chicken tenders, served with a selection of signature dipping sauces. The new location will also showcase PDQ's made-to-order sandwiches and salads, and hand-spun milkshakes.