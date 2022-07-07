PDQ Partners with Derrick Brooks to Give Back to Youth

PDQ restaurants (People Dedicated to Quality) and Derrick Brooks Charities are teaming up to give back to youth through educational programs and opportunities.

From July 10 through August 7, guests to any of PDQ’s 30 Central and West Florida locations can round up their check or make a donation, with 100 percent of all money raised given directly to Derrick Brooks Charities. The start of the partnership coincides with the Grand Opening of PDQ’s new location on Sunday, July 10 in Brooksville at 14069 Cortez Boulevard.

“The impact we can make together is tremendous when friends and partners like PDQ lead the charge to give back in our community,” said Brooks. “We are looking forward to celebrating the newest PDQ in Brooksville and making a difference as part of this campaign at 30 locations.”

Derrick Brooks was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 following an incredible 14-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he never missed a game. Brooks was named All-Pro six times and was selected to the Pro Bowl on 11 occasions. He was named the 2002 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and helped lead the Buccaneers to their first-ever Super Bowl title that season.

“Derrick is a Hall of Famer on and off the field, and his work in our community is unmatched over nearly three decades,” says Nick Reader, PDQ co-founder and CEO. “Derrick has been a friend and a major part of the PDQ community since the beginning, and we are proud to partner with him and his foundation to make a difference for youth across Florida.”

The campaign will take place at the following PDQ locations: Bradenton, Brooksville, Clearwater, Clermont, Ft. Myers: Gulf Coast Town Center, Ft. Myers: Cleveland Ave., Lakeland, Naples, Ocala, Orlando: Altamonte Springs, Orlando: Hunter's Creek, Orlando: Lake Nona, Orlando: Sanford, Orlando: SODO, Orlando: Waterford, Orlando: Winter Park, Pinellas Park, Riverview, Sarasota, Seminole, South Tampa, St. Petersburg, Tampa: Brandon, Tampa: Carrollwood, Tampa: Waters, Tampa: Westchase, Temple Terrace/USF, The Villages, Trinity and Wesley Chapel.

All locations are open for lunch and dinner for dine-in, To-Go, drive-thru, curbside, delivery and catering starting at 11 a.m. seven days a week. Guests can also order PDQ and earn rewards through the PDQ App and MyPDQ Points loyalty program.