PDQ Promotes Eric Knott to Chief Operating Officer

PDQ restaurants has promoted Eric Knott to Chief Operating Officer. Knott will continue to oversee all operations efforts for the Tampa-based concept, which currently has 60 locations in five states.

Knott started with PDQ in 2010 prior to the opening of its first location in Tampa in October, 2011. He served on the team for the initial opening and then handled leadership duties as Operating Director for the second location in Wesley Chapel in June 2012. Knott was quickly elevated to Market Director, overseeing numerous stores in the Tampa Bay area and then transitioning to the same role in the Carolinas, New Jersey and South Florida.

Knott served as a PDQ Regional Vice President from 2017-2020 before being promoted to Director of Operations. He has successfully led the PDQ team for more than 40 new store openings during his tenure.

“We are excited to elevate Eric to this position, and appreciate his hard work and dedication to the brand since our inception,” says PDQ CEO and Co-Founder Nick Reader. “Eric is a true definition of a Person Dedicated to Quality and embodies the culture we strive to create each day with our Team Members.”

Prior to joining the PDQ team, Knott spent 12 years with Outback Steakhouse, swiftly rising through the ranks from his start as a Kitchen Manager to a Managing Partner, including his honor as a Board of Directors winner in 2007. He also won the Corporate Tech of the Year award in 2003.

“Eric is a tremendous manager of projects and people,” says PDQ president Kep Sweeney. “He has a deep understanding of all restaurant business functions and can be one of the great ones.”