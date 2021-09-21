    PDQ Restaurants Bringing Back Turkey Sandwich

    Industry News | September 21, 2021

    Starting Tuesday for a limited-time, all PDQ restaurants are bringing back their Turkey Sandwich. This year, customers have the choice between a Hot Turkey Sandwich or a Crispy Turkey Sandwich.

    The Hot Turkey sandwich features a spicy crispy turkey breast and PDQ’s signature sauce, while the Crispy Turkey Sandwich, features a crispy turkey breast and Duke’s Mayonnaise – there is an option for everyone with this limited-time offering!

    PDQ recently donated a total of $55,000 to nonprofit organization 4Roots and Best Buddies International for the in-store campaigns that the restaurant ran this past summer.

    PDQ donated $20,000 to 4Roots’ efforts to unearth the power of food to build healthy communities. The funds were raised this summer when PDQ and 4 Rivers Smokehouse joined together to create a BBQ-inspired sandwich to sell at select PDQ locations in Florida.

    PDQ raised $35,000 from the restaurant’s August round-up campaign for Best Buddies International for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Florida.

    Opened on September 19 - PDQ’s third Delaware Valley restaurant is located in Marlton, New Jersey.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

