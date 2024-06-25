Samsung announces PDQ Chicken, the award-winning fast-casual chain famous for its fresh and flavorful chicken tenders, will roll out Samsung Kiosks powered by GRUBBRR to all states that PDQ operates in, including Florida, North Carolina, New York and New Jersey. The three-phase rollout began in April and was finalized in early June.

“The PDQ Chicken brand stands for ‘People Dedicated to Quality,’ which is a commitment that extends not only to the mindful ingredients in its food but also the guest experience inside its restaurants,” says Sara Grofcsik, Head of Sales, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “The intuitive, all-in-one ordering and payment system on the Samsung Kiosk enables PDQ to meet modern customer expectations for self-service with faster, more accurate orders that keep guests coming back for more, time and time again.”

In August of 2023, PDQ launched a pilot program with GRUBBRR, a cutting-edge provider of self-ordering technology, to test the effectiveness of its technology in decreasing operating costs, minimizing dependency on labor, increasing revenue and providing guests with a better overall experience. Throughout the pilot, the Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR met all success and satisfaction benchmarks by exceeding usage expectations, increasing average ticket size and creating operational efficiencies. In fact, 20% of PDQ customers choose automated upsells on Samsung Kiosks, contributing to a 25% average ticket increase.

“We are thrilled to partner with GRUBBRR to enhance the guest experience at PDQ,” says Kep Sweeney, CEO of PDQ. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to innovation. By implementing GRUBBRR’s self-ordering technology, we are excited to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and embrace digital solutions to meet the evolving needs of our guests.”

“PDQ is a forward-thinking brand, implementing digital technologies to further their mission of providing the highest quality of service and food to their guests,” said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. “With our technology, PDQ restaurants will be able to create operational efficiencies that help streamline the ordering process and enhance the customer experience, while simultaneously increasing revenue.”

The Samsung Kiosk integrates seamlessly into PDQ Chicken’s Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, enabling data flow through existing integrations. PDQ can use POS reporting features from the enterprise portal to tie performance against set KPIs and benchmarks for success.