PDQ Rolls Out Limited-Time Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chocolate Cake Shake

With the start of the NFL playoffs this week, PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality), home to the Official Chicken Tender of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is offering a limited-edition Buccaneers Chocolate Cake Shake in select PDQ Florida locations beginning tomorrow. The shake will be available for purchase in two sizes, a small ($3.99) and regular ($5.99), from January 12 through January 18.

The hand-spun shake is a blend of PDQ’s Chocolate Fudge Shake and their Signature Chocolate Cake (perfect for chocolate lovers, ice cream lovers, and cake lovers alike)!

The shake will be available at 29 PDQ locations in west, southwest, and central Florida.