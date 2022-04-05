PDQ Serving Up Mac and Cheese as New Side Option

PDQ is bringing more cheese to their menu with a new side dish: Mac and Cheese. Featuring PDQ’s signature recipe blended with rich and creamy cheddar cheese sauce and topped with toasted panko breadcrumbs, this is the perfect side for PDQ’s award-winning, always-fresh chicken tenders, nuggets, sandwiches or salads.

Beginning on Tuesday April 5, Guests can purchase a side of Mac and Cheese for $3.79 or substitute another side with a combo meal for $1.79.

As People Dedicated to Quality, the chefs have been testing the recipe out at select PDQ locations in Florida over the past six months. The feedback and response has been overwhelmingly positive by seasoned and new guests.