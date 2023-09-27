Peet's Coffee to Accept Rewards Points from Rival Brands on National Coffee Day

As coffee lovers are preparing for National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29, Peet’s Coffee announced the brand will accept rewards points on the holiday from rival brands with its new Disloyalty Program.

On Sept. 29, consumers can use their rewards points from the following brands: Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Dunkin’, Tim Hortons, Better Buzz, Joe and the Juice, Bluestone Lane and The Human Bean.

Coffee loyalists can visit PeetsDisloyalty.com beginning today and follow the steps below to redeem your free drink on National Coffee Day:

Step 1: Sign in or create a Peetnik Rewards account

Step 2: Take a screen grab from another coffee loyalty app

Step 3: Upload your image and we’ll convert it into a free drink reward

Step 4: Open the Peet’s app and enjoy a drink on us at participating Peet’s coffeebars

“We know that coffee people can be a bit promiscuous in their hunt for a great cup. So, we wanted to reward them for their loyalty to the drink because, no matter where else you get your coffee, coffee people deserve great coffee,” says Jessica Buttimer, VP of Brand Marketing at Peet’s.

The move comes as new research from Peet’s reveals that roughly 74% of coffee lovers consider their cup of coffee the best part of their day. It also found that 87% know a good cup of coffee from a bad cup and 36% would go as far to consider themselves a coffee connoisseur.

To enjoy your free drink from Peet’s, be sure to head over to PeetsDisloyalty.com on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29!