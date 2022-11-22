Peet’s Coffee to Close on Thanksgiving, Open Back with Deals

While other coffee competitors will be open, Peet’s Coffee is pushing back and will be closed the entire day of Thanksgiving, in order to give their baristas the holiday off to spend with family and friends. This is just one way Peet’s shows appreciation to their employees- on Thanksgiving and throughout the year.

Once Black Friday hits, coffee lovers can get a steal of a deal at Peet’s coffeebars and online. Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Nov. 28, Peet’s will offer BOGO 50 percent off in-store, which will also be available online. Peetnik loyalty rewards members will receive 3x points Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Peet’s is also offering 20% off on all purchases at Peets.com Nov. 18 through December 4.

Peet’s brought back seasonal favorites as part of its recently launched holiday menu, including the classic Peet’s Holiday Spice Latte, which mingles custom notes of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg with hand-pulled Espresso Forte and freshly steamed milk. Guests can also enjoy a new sweet take on this classic: Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte with Brown Sugar Jelly. Another returning favorite is the traditional Peppermint Mocha, iced or hot, featuring sweet peppermint with Peet’s signature house-made chocolate sauce. Peet's also offers curated gifts for even the most selective coffee lover, including cozy merch, mugs, tumblers and signature treats. Plus, for the first time, Peets.com is offering the opportunity to give a coffee gift subscription for anyone on your holiday list. Choose from 3, 6, or 12 months of Peet's fresh roasted, premium coffee.