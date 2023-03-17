Peet's Coffee to Debut Spring Menu on March 22

Spring is here and Peet’s Coffee is in a lavender haze with their new plant-based menu.

Peet’s is debuting its spring menu on March 22nd. Focused on all plant-based ingredients, the menu will debut new drinks such as the Lavender Vanilla Almond Latte and Lavender Cold Brew Oat Latte, along with a popular off-the-menu customer favorite, Peet’s creamy Vanilla Almond Matcha Latte. Spring food selections include the Plant-Based Mediterranean Flatbread and Peet’s Everything Plant-Based Sandwich.

And to celebrate Earth Month, Peet’s Coffee will “free dairy-free” milk, by offering non-dairy, alternative milk in all Peet’s beverages for no upcharge throughout the month, including oat, almond, or soy milk. With higher-than-ever demand for plant-based milks in customer orders, Peet’s recognizes the importance of celebrating plant-based ingredients and offering it at an affordable (or in this case, free!) price point.

Interest in plant-based ingredients continues to increase in the U.S., with more than 48 percent of restaurants providing plant-based menu choices in 2023, compared to 30 percent in 2012. Peet’s Coffee has been a leader in providing plant-based ingredients and beverage options, beginning in 1995 when the company first offered soy milk. Now, 21 percent of all Peet’s beverages sold are customized with non-dairy milk. Of total milk used at Peet’s Coffee, more than 34 percent is non-dairy. Peet’s also prides itself in partnering with trusted non-dairy beverage specialists and leading plant-based food producers to meet the taste, quality and artisan standards of its baristas and customers. Partners include Califia Almond Barista Blend, Chobani Oat Milk, JUST Egg Folded, Violife and Beyond Breakfast Sausage.