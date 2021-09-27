Peet's Coffee to Give Away $2K Black Card for National Coffee Day

Peet’s Coffee announces its plans for National Coffee Day, “The Holiday for Coffee People,” on Sept. 29 by inviting coffee lovers to enjoy more of the good stuff with exclusive offers, including a chance to win the first ever Peet’s Black Card as well as 25% off Peet’s freshly roasted coffee beans, K-Cup pods and espresso capsules. Peet’s is also offering $0 delivery from Peet’s coffeebars on Fridays through October 1 for Peetnik Rewards members via the Peet’s app. And as always, Peet’s offers a complimentary small drip coffee with the purchase of ½ or 1 lb. bag of beans in-store.

According to the National Coffee Association’s 2021 National Coffee Data Trends Report, 85 percent of consumers enjoy at least one cup of coffee at home and an average consumption of two cups per day. Peet’s Coffee wants those cups to be exceptional coffee – freshly roasted beans, flavorful brews, and handcrafted beverages with premium ingredients. And that’s a coffee experience worth celebrating.

Perks For National Coffee Day

As part of the National Coffee Day celebration, Peet’s Coffee will offer:

A chance to win a $2,000 Peet’s Black Card in the Peet’s Coffee National Coffee Day Giveaway

25% off freshly hand-roasted coffee beans, K-Cup Pods and espresso capsules at participating Peet’s coffeebars and on peets.com from September 25-September 29. This is the company’s highest value offer of the year across its full line of coffee for home brewing

$0 delivery for mobile orders from Peet’s coffeebars on Fridays through October 1 for Peetnik Rewards members through the Peets app

National Coffee Day also is also the perfect time to remind Peet’s customers that we offer a complimentary small drip coffee with purchase of a ½ or 1-pound bag of beans from participating Peet’s-owned coffeebars every day of the year.

The Peet’s Black Card is a gift card with a $2,000 value that can be used at participating Peet’s coffeebars, on peets.com and via the Peet’s app. This would be enough to enjoy a handcrafted beverage at a participating Peet’s coffeebar every day for a year, or to have roasted-to-order coffee subscriptions shipped to the winner’s front door. Or just snack on a whole lot of Peet’s new Chicken & Waffles sandwiches. The choice is yours.

Opportunities for the Grand Prize winners to use the Peet’s Black Card are endless:

Enjoy a handcrafted beverage at a Peet’s coffeebar every day for a year

This fall enjoy a Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew along with all the Peet’s classics.

Or

Cheers to four roasted-to-order coffee subscriptions

You and three of your friends could enjoy a year of custom Peet’s coffee bean subscriptions to savor the freshest coffee at home. Did you know that all of our coffee beans on Peets.com are roasted to order and available in custom grinds?

Or

Upgrade your coffee experience with Peet’s Coffee Gear

Elevate your at-home barista game with key essentials for your coffee bar at home. From a pour-over brewer to mug ware or collapsible travel cups to sip your coffee on-the-go, Peet’s is a one-stop shop for any coffee lover.

Or

Order breakfast with your roommates every weekend for a year via the Peet’s app

Peet’s craveworthy Chicken & Waffles Sandwich or Everything Plant Based Sandwich pair perfectly with a Baridi Blend Cold Brew. Order ahead via the Peet’s app and enjoy a seamless pick-up process or easy delivery

Peet’s coffeebar items can be ordered via the Peet’s app for easy pick-up or delivery.